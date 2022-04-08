Fortnite Darth Vader Leak Reportedly Reveals Star Wars Villain Role in Season 3

A new leak claims Darth Vader will appear in Fortnite soon and he’ll have a significant role. Fortnite has crossed over with Star Wars before, typically to promote new shows or films. In 2019, an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted inside Fortnite alongside new character skins and other special treats. That has only continued with skins for characters like The Mandalorian, allowing Disney to promote the massive sci-fi series within Epic Games’ incredibly popular free-to-play shooter. It seems like yet another crossover is brewing, if a new leak is to be believed.

According to reputable Fortnite insiders ShiinaBR and Tabor Hill, Darth Vader will be appearing in Fortnite season 3, but seemingly not as just a skin. The character will actually have a much larger role and be a boss on the island that players must fight. Whether or not this is on the level of the Galactus event where it is a massive event that sucks up the attention of the player base or just an NPC wandering the island remains to be seen. It’s likely there will be more to it than just finding Darth Vader casually strolling through Tilted Towers, but it remains to be seen. Of course, this is nothing more than a rumor at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt until Epic Games confirms it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3



He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥



This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! pic.twitter.com/Zbhkeo0Jlc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

Darth Vader has been rumored for Fortnite since earlier this week. A mention of the Star Wars villain appeared on the computer of a Fortnite developer during an Unreal Engine 5 live stream, but it was unclear if it was intentional or not. Season 3 is expected to begin in early June, which will be just after the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, a show that will see Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader. If this leak is true, it’s possible Disney and Epic Games will time Darth Vader’s arrival in Fortnite with his debut appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Are you excited to possibly fight Darth Vader in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.