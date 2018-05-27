YouTuber Gets Fortnite Up-and-Running On an 80’s Boombox

Remember boom boxes? They were those portable stereos that people carried around in the 80's or 90's when they wanted to listen to their favorite music. (Apparently a Walkman just wasn't enough.) Panasonic actually made a line that included a mini television so you could watch your favorite shows when you weren't blaring tunes on it. And now, even though the technology is ancient by today's standards, someone got Fortnite to work on it somehow.

A YouTuber by the name of My Mate Vince (who we profiled before) has managed to put together a neat little system that allows him to play Fortnite through the portable device. Granted it's in black and white and the quality is somewhat questionable but it still runs and that's quite a feat in itself.

In the video, which you'll see above, Vince breaks down just how he was able to get the game running on the device. He utilizes a television with a black and white CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) screen and transmits the signal from his Xbox One X to the TV using an RF signal. The Boombox is somehow able to pick it up using an analog signal via the antenna. As he notes in the video description, "The picture is far better than I thought it'd be."

He walks you through all the features of the boombox and how he hooked up the feed in case you want to give it a try yourself. This includes a converter for the Xbox One X, as well as all the hook-ups. You'll still end up with the same result -- black and white -- but at least you have something cool to do with your boombox when you're not blaring your Def Leppard cassette.

He does note, however, that you probably shouldn't boost the signal too much lest it become some sort of pirate TV station. And that could get the attention of certain people. So yeah, keep it to yourself if you can.

Kudos to Vince for this neat little experiment. It's getting pretty good feedback on YouTube though some people are amazed that there was such a thing as a boombox with a TV screen in the 80's. Ah, old-school tech.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as mobile.

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the scoop!)