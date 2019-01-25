‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the “Search Between a Mysterious Hatch, a Giant Rock Lady, and a Precarious Flatbed” Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 challenges went live just yesterday and many players are taking to the battlegrounds to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is ‘Search Between a Mysterious Hatch, a Giant Rock Lady, and a Precarious Flatbed” challenge and will have a few things that players need to consider before diving right in. Luckily, every point players need to find are right in the vicinity of each other, which you can see the pointed location marked on the below map:

The mysterious hatch is something we talked about a lot in the past and its location is in Wailing Woods. Go to this point first and then head over to the hill south of Wailing Woods to interact with the giant rock lady. From there, you can find the “precarious flatbed” on the cliff at the very edge of this location to uncover a desolate semi-truck hanging for dear life.

Once those three points have been discovered, head to the J3 coordinate on the map above to find — and interact — with the generated Battle Star.

Ready to get on with the other challenges? Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Place a Cozy Campfire or a Launch Pad in different matches – 3

Build Structures – 250

Search Between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed – 1

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Search Chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge – 7

Deal Damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle – 100

Explosive Weapon Eliminations – 3

This week’s challenges are a healthy balance of breeze and strategy. On one hand, players can whiz through several of them in one go such as building structures, dropping in Salty Springs and then heading over to Paradise Palms and then taking on the chest hunt in Lonely Lodge or Shift Shafts. Then the vehicular damage and explosive weaponry challenges could be tackled together as well after putting down a campfire or Launch Pad anywhere. Drop one in Salty Springs and Shift Shafts and BOOM, you’re almost there!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.