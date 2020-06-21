New Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Location

✖

A new Fortnite leak has seemingly revealed an upcoming location coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game later this season. For Season 3, Epic Games made some massive changes to the previous Season 2 map, flooding huge swaths of it and adding huge killer sharks to the chaos. That said, this map won't be sticking around for long. Not only will Season 4 inevitably come with a new map, but the current map will change and evolve over the course of Season 3.

That said, one of the changes coming to the map in the future appears to involve a place of interest called "The Ruins Falls," or at least this is how the location is referred to in the files of the game's latest update. While digging through the update, prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker FortTory unearthed the mystery location, which was initially hidden behind an encryption. This encryption was eventually cracked, but it's still unclear what it will be.

While it's unclear what exactly the location is, it looks like we won't see it until the water recedes, which is likely going to be towards the end of the current season.

There is an encrypted POI named ''POI_TheRuins_Falls''. After being able to remove the water level this place pops out. I searched around the island and this is the only place I could think of where it can be located eventually. pic.twitter.com/oAjqKCml7W — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

also what if ''falls'' stand for little waterfalls ? pic.twitter.com/hhAsuZlzPw — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically very reliable, they can also be misleading and lead to false conclusions.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage Fortnite click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.