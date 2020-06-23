New Fortnite Skin Leaked And It's a Little Creepy

✖

A new Fortnite skin has leaked ahead of the game's new store update today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. And it's a little creepy, but not that surprising considering the mushrooms added to the game recently. That's right, a mushroom skin that looks like equal parts Raiden from Mortal Kombat, Truffle from Terraria, and a distant cousin of Osmosis Jones, has leaked.

Dubbed the "Mushroom" skin, at least temporarily, the newly leaked character comes way of prominent Fortnite leakers HypeX and Guille GAG, who appear to have found the skin in the game's files or using a developer version of the game. At the moment, this detail is unclear, but whatever the case, there's no doubting the validity of the skin, which you can check out below:

Of course, because this is a leaked skin, it should be taken with a grain of salt, even if we are 99.9 percent sure it's legit. That said, while it's obviously real and coming to the game, who knows when it will arrive. It could be in tonight's store update, or it could be a few weeks from now. That said, as you would expect, Fortnite fans are a bit divided over the skin, and many can't help but draw comparisons to some of the aforementioned characters.

thats not a mushroom thats a fricken raiden pic.twitter.com/tBKL86sipH — Madzac636💉😷🔪 (@MaDZaAc) June 21, 2020

Bro is that the truffle from terraria? — ExKrist (@ExKrist) June 21, 2020

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game by clicking right here or on the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.