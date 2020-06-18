Fortnite Season 3 Apparently Made a Secret Change to Bunker

✖

Fortnite Season 3 launched this week via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices alongside a slew of map changes, new skins, new secrets, the addition of man-eating sharks, and much more. And if you watched the Season 3 event featuring Agent Jonesy, the first-person view, and talks of a simulation, you'll know something big is happening in the game, and it looks like it may involve the Bunker somehow, a location many players have completely forgotten about.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory revealed some apparent changes made to Bunker that include a new room added to it and behind it. These changes were discovered in the files of the latest update, and it's unclear what the implications are. You'd assume that Epic Games wouldn't bother going through the trouble of tweaking the location if it wasn't planning on using it in the future, but for now, this is nothing more than assumption.

Meanwhile, some players have refuted the claim, and say this is actually just the Grotto. At the moment, it's unclear which is the case, so take everything here with a grain of salt.

THEY HAVE UPDATED THE BUNKER... FINALLY!!! - there is now some sort of room behind it 👀 pic.twitter.com/mYOKYfj51D — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

As you would expect, Fortnite fans were quick to share their theories on what this means, with some suggesting it's some type of portal to the simulation room while others think Epic Games is simply preparing for the future.

What if that’s the simulation room — Nathan (@natedunn02) June 17, 2020

Imagine chaos agent comes out and reveals his final form — Deadpool20270 (@Fake07167294) June 17, 2020

KRAKEN — The Almighty Gingerbread Man (@SinutSyon) June 17, 2020

Maybe this is where everyone went when the flood was happening? Or they will use it in the future for something, maybe the no sweat storage boat is going to drop off stuff. Just a couple theory’s — PikaPugPlayz (@PikaPugPlayz) June 17, 2020

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What's going on with the Bunker?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.