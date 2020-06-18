Fortnite Season 3 Apparently Made a Secret Change to Bunker

By Tyler Fischer

Fortnite Season 3 launched this week via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices alongside a slew of map changes, new skins, new secrets, the addition of man-eating sharks, and much more. And if you watched the Season 3 event featuring Agent Jonesy, the first-person view, and talks of a simulation, you'll know something big is happening in the game, and it looks like it may involve the Bunker somehow, a location many players have completely forgotten about.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory revealed some apparent changes made to Bunker that include a new room added to it and behind it. These changes were discovered in the files of the latest update, and it's unclear what the implications are. You'd assume that Epic Games wouldn't bother going through the trouble of tweaking the location if it wasn't planning on using it in the future, but for now, this is nothing more than assumption.

Meanwhile, some players have refuted the claim, and say this is actually just the Grotto. At the moment, it's unclear which is the case, so take everything here with a grain of salt.

As you would expect, Fortnite fans were quick to share their theories on what this means, with some suggesting it's some type of portal to the simulation room while others think Epic Games is simply preparing for the future.

0comments

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What's going on with the Bunker?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of