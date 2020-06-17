Fortnite Season 3 Trailer Seems to Include Sneaky Mortal Kombat Reference

✖

The latest and greatest season of Fortnite released earlier today, officially bringing them game into Chapter 2 - Season 3, and a trailer launched alongside it seems to include what could very well be a sneaky reference to the Mortal Kombat franchise. Two characters square up at one point and look like they are about to trade punches only for one of them to perform what looks suspiciously like a censored version of one of the fighting game's brutalities or fatalities.

More specifically, about 20 seconds into the trailer, which you can watch above, the two characters come together to trade hands only for one to duck down and uppercut the other, sending the latter's helmet flying off. Now, this is all pretty tenuous, but a classic Johnny Cage finisher in the Mortal Kombat franchise just so happens to see the fighter do something very similar... only to send the enemy's head flying off with plenty of blood.

You can check out the specific section in question below:

Welcome to the waves 🌊 The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride? Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and many mobile devices. Fortnite is also set to be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a way to play modern video games, chances are good that you can play Fortnite. Chapter 2 - Season 3 began earlier today, and brought with it the changes mentioned above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of the new Fortnite season so far? Do you think the developer really referenced Mortal Kombat here? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

