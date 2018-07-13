Fortnite Season 5 Hilariously Compared to Mario Kart

Fortnite Season 5 is in full swing and comes bearing answers to that insane portal mystery, a new desert biome, and a few other fun features for players to enjoy (Basketball, anyone?). One of the new areas that players can find is a brand new race track, the perfect place to take those new Terrain Karts out for a spin – and yes, even to race. They’re actually super fun, and as can be expected – the Mario Kart fans came out in full force.

The ability to race in the world of Fortnite is new, but it’s definitely not anything new to gaming or even specific to Mario Kart. However, there are more than a few similarities that kind of make this new addition to the game perfect – and for Nintendo fans on the Switch, a brand new reason to play!

So keep calm and Mario Kart on, friends. As far as the newest vehicle and track in questions, here’s what you need to know from the latest patch:

All Terrain Kart (ATK) The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad. Get a speed boost after drifting. The roof acts as a bounce pad. Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.

Map Updated New Biome: Desert New Location: Paradise Palms New Location: Lazy Links A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.



“Powerslide into battle with the all-new All Terrain Kart (ATK)! Grab some friends and go for a ride,” boasts Epic Games about their latest addition to the game with their ‘Worlds Collide’ new season! So far it’s off to a great start, even the weekly challenges are once again live! Need help with those? We’ve got you covered.

