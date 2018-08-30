‘Fortnite’ Season 5 Week 8 Challenges

It’s a new week Fortnite players, which means it’s time to get back into the battle ground for a chance to show off those skills and uncover new Battle Stars. Of course, that’s assuming you can ignore all of the weirdness happening with that damned cube…



For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 8’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 8 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Place traps – 0/10

Search chests in Wailing Woods – 0/7

Shotgun eliminations – 0/4

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents – 0/250

Use a rift at different spawn locations – 0/10

Search between three Oversized Seats – 0/1

Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent at Greasy Grove – 0/1

A lot of this week’s challenges are pretty straight forward and players can knock out several of them in one fell sweep. For example: Players can drop in at Greasy Grove, lay their traps, and use a shotgun to take out another players. That’s three challenges in one go! Chests are also pretty straight forward, as is the pickaxe since it’s with you from the moment you land.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. To stay in the know for all things Fortnite, including a brand new dance studio, join in on the fun at our Community Hub right here.