‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Changes How the Storm Circle Works

Fortnite season 6 is now live and there is a lot of “new” for players to uncover. From spooky new locations, to adorable fuzzy friends, there is so much to enjoy as a new adventure awaits! But just because there are shiny new additions to the game doesn’t mean that players can be lax about surrounding dangers, including that fatal storm that seeks to destroy. For those extra vigilant battle royale players, here’s what you need to know about the most recent storm changes.

Below are the official patch notes for the storm changes:

Safe Zone 4 Wait time reduced from 90 seconds to 80 seconds Shrink time increased from 60 seconds to 70 seconds

Safe Zone 5 Wait time reduced from 90 seconds to 70 seconds Shrink time increased from 40 seconds to 60 seconds

Safe Zone 6 Wait time reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds Shrink time increased from 30 seconds to 60

Safe Zone 7 Wait time reduced from 45 seconds to 20 seconds Shrink time increased from 25 seconds to 50 seconds Radius increased from 1250 to 1650

Safe Zone 8 Wait time reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds Shrink time increased from 25 seconds to 40 seconds Radius increased from 625 to 1090

Safe Zone 9 Wait time reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds Shrink time increased from 25 seconds to 40 seconds

Moving Safe Zone circles in the late game now move 50% further from the previous safe zone.

Knowing is half the battle and now players can go in knowing exactly what they are up against when vying for that number one Victory Royale spot over other players!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. For more about the new season, in addition to our amazing Community Hub with cosplay, patch notes, and more:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”