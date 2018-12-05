New ‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Teaser Seems to Confirm Planes Are Coming

We are one day away from when the latest season of Fortnite commences and things are about to get a whole lot cooler in battle royale – literally. With several teasers already, Epic Games continues to share frosty sneak peeks at what’s to come – including a teaser of planes finally making their way into the online game.

Ascend to new heights… Season 7 starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tCjPRsFvJf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2018

The above Twitter post dares players to “ascend new heights.” Fans of the battle royale adventure were quick to the notice the plane in the background which seems to confirm previous speculation about the latest vehicular addition to the game:

The planes are really coming guys pic.twitter.com/SKjOV5PrmB — Sam (@samemmers2001) December 5, 2018

So hyped to stream this tomorrow! Things that I see: – Zipline

– Ice climbing shoes

– Plane (whaaaaaaaaaaaaat?!?) What else do you guys see? — GoodGameBro 🚀 (@GoodGameBro) December 5, 2018

Ok that one is a yeti… I know that for a fact. pic.twitter.com/oDtO3D24wU — Michael (NeoMc) (@NeoMcCreations) December 5, 2018

As one user pointed out, these teasers are pointing to some real fun coming to the game – literally taking the title to new heights. Just like with previous seasons, each teaser image comes together to form a much bigger picture.

With the latest revelations, it looks like ziplines are coming, planes are finally making their way into the map, and maybe even a yeti! Could this have something to do with the winter event that was leaked earlier this month? It definitely looks possible!

With Season 7 just around the corner, what are you hoping to see from Epic Games? The previous Seasons have been a whirlwind with twists that even dataminers couldn’t uncover. With news of an oncoming snowstorm to the map and even more exciting curveballs ahead, it’s exciting to see what’s next for the battle royale game that has taken the gaming world by storm.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Join in on the conversation in the comment section below with your thoughts on what’s next, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness.