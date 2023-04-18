Fortnite Players Scared New Gun Will Ruin the Game

Fortnite players are scared that the game's new gun will ruin the battle royale title. The Fortnite meta is a delicate thing. All it takes is one overpowered gun or item, and it quickly falls apart. This is why weapon and item balance is so important, and why Epic Games regularly vaults items and guns if they prove to be too powerful or broken in any significant way. It remains to be seen if the new Lock On Pistol will end up disrupting the meta negatively, but players are sure worried it has the potential to do exactly this.

As the name suggests, the Lock On Pistol locks onto targets and tracks them. It's an aim-bot that delivers 12 bullets, 20 damage, 15 fire rate, and a reload time of 1.8s. If this sounds like it could be used and abused, it's because that's a pretty good stat line for a gun that does the aiming for you. Of course, it doesn't have much range, but it doesn't need to.

It's hard to know how good the gun will be until players spend a few days with it, but it's dug up the ol' debate about aim assist on controller. For those that don't know, aim assist on controller has been a big point of contention in Fortnite over the years, with many mouse and keyboard players saying it's not balanced and ruins the game.

Always on the move? Don’t let your aim slip with the new Lock On Pistol! pic.twitter.com/uQHUTxyiGr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 18, 2023

While some players have sounded the alarm about the new gun, others have pointed out that this isn't the first competitive multiplayer shooter to have an auto-lock pistol. There are a few examples, but this Fortnite pistol is most reminiscent of a pistol in Titanfall 2 that had the exact same properties. However, its underlying stats prevented it from being too OP.

looks balanced...💀 — xApplezz (@xAppIezz) April 18, 2023

I give it 2 days before the complaints start flying — 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙙 ⭐️ (@PlayedGaming_) April 18, 2023

nah they fr made an aimbot pistol 💀 this game is done for — hummie ☆ (@hnmmie) April 18, 2023

Fortnite is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think. Do you think this pistol is going to be a problem in Fortnite?