Halle Berry Joins Keanu Reeves In Fortnite With New John Wick Sofia Skin

Last night with its latest PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile store update, Fortnite added a brand-new John Wick skin to the game, but it’s not for Keanu Reeves, who already has two skins in the game. Rather it’s for Halle Berry’s character, Sofia. Unlike the John Wick skin — which is of the the legendary variety, and thus costs a whopping 2,000 V-Bucks — the Sofia skin is of epic variety, meaning it can be copped for a cheaper 1,500 V-Bucks until the next store updates tonight.

The outfit comes with a back bling and looks very similar to the movie character, which surely will be enough to make it one of the most popular skins in the game. Is it better than Snorkel Ops? No, but it’s close.

And away we go… The John Wick Set with the new Sofia Outfit is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/C5gs3Q3qnV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2019

For those that don’t know: Sofia is an assassin played by Halle Berry in the film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. She’s a close friend of John Wick, and assists him when he is declared exommunicado. Of course, unless you’ve seen the new movie, you wouldn’t recognize the skin as anything more than a Halle Berry skin, which is to say, I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the name it takes on eventually. Below, you can seen the skin in action via some gameplay footage.

Of course, if you’re interested in spending some V-Bucks to cop the skin, make sure you do it soon, because in roughly nine hours the store will update and it may be gone.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of next-gen ports, but surely they will come, and may even be in development right now. In fact, there’s a good chance Fortnite will be a launch PS5 and Xbox Scarlett title.

