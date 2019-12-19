How to Play Fortnite Split-Screen on Xbox One and PS4

Earlier this month, Epic Games surprised Fortnite players by adding split-screen to the battle royale game, something it teased here and there in the past, but never confirmed would be coming to the game. However, almost as soon as it was added, Epic Games disabled the feature after players reported numerous issues with it. That said, today it was reenabled, and is now again available for all PS4 and Xbox One players to use. For the moment, there’s no word when the feature will come to other platforms — PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile — but right now anyone on PS4 and Xbox One can enjoy the feature, if they can figure out how to utilize it.

If you’re someone who can’t figure out how to play split-screen on either PS4 or Xbox One, don’t worry, you’ve come to the right saloon: because we got the answers you’re looking for. For starters, make sure two different controllers are connected to the console you’re playing on. Once you have both on and connected to the console, the second player will be greeted with a log-in option. Make sure to log-in to a different account/user. At this point, you will need to press and then hold the button prompt, which will appear towards the bottom-right corner. After this, you’ll know you’ve done it because the second player will show up in the lobby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s important to note that you will need two accounts in order for this to work. If you don’t have a separate account, you can make one pretty easily, and thankfully, the second account doesn’t need to be attached to a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live gold subscription.

It’s also important to remember that not only is split-screen only available on PS4 and Xbox One (at the moment of publishing), but it only works with Squads and Duos.

If you’re still having trouble accessing split-screen, a video tutorial may do the trick. One can be found right here.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.