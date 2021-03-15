Fortnite Season 6 Leak Could Reveal New Details About Wolves

✖

Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite is almost upon us, and fans are curious to see exactly where it will take the now-iconic battle royale game. With the "Zero Crisis" finale event set to kick off later this week, a handful of teasers and trailers have begun to showcase what the future has in store, and information from the game's many data miners has begun to back it up. A recent tweet from @Mang0e_ was no exception, revealing details surrounding one of the most long-rumored aspects of the game's future -- wolves. As they put it, the AI wolves will be classified as "terrestrial wildlife", and will have excellent hearing, which might mean that players are unable to easily sneak up on them.

Keep in mind that things like these BEFORE a season update could be drastically false or incorrect, I just want to re-state that. To expand on the hearing? Basically, you shouldn't be able to sneak up on wolves. — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 15, 2021

The latter aspect of that is definitely interesting (and could be potentially frustrating) for fans, as the game has already experimented with NPCs that can easily spot and damage players. While it's anyone's guess as to how much of the game's map will feature wolves, they could end up packing a punch for any players that cross their paths.

Fortnite Season 6 is expected to kick off with an epic and action-packed "solo experience", which is already being dubbed the Zero Crisis Finale. The Zero Crisis Finale is a solo event that players can play through after they first log in during the season. For those who want to watch everything unfold first before they hop in, Epic Games said it’d soon share more details on how players can watch that "most ambitious story cinematic yet."

Are you excited for Season 6 of Fortnite? Do you think wolves will be a welcome or weird addition to the game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fortnite’s Season 6 is scheduled to start on March 16th. The new wave of content for Fortnite will be arriving simultaneously across all platforms which includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.