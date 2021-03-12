Fortnite's Zero Point Becomes Less Stable Ahead of Season 5 Event

✖

Fortnite progressed towards its big Season 5 conclusion this week with the Zero Point gradually becoming more unstable. As noted by the Fortnite-focused accounts who keep an eye on the game and share their findings via social media, the Zero Point appears to be emitting bursts of energy at more frequent intervals compared to what was noted previously. The current season is scheduled to end in just a couple of days with a new one starting right afterwards, so we’ll likely see more developments like this one in the days leading up to the transition.

The FortTory Twitter account shared a brief video featuring the Zero Point sphere on Friday that included more information about the state of the focal point from Season 5. While the Zero Point was apparently emitting shockwaves every two minutes previously, it’s now emitting them every minute instead. If this becomes a trend, we can expect to see more changes soon as the Zero Point becomes less and less stable.

The ZeroPoint now emits a shockwave every minute. Previous it was every two minutes. Its getting more and more unstable.... pic.twitter.com/GDLgKOOkvZ — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 12, 2021

Whatever the end of Season 5 brings, it won’t be long now before we’re able to see that event play out ourselves. According to Epic Games, this event will be known as the “Zero Crisis Finale” and will bring an end to Agent Jones’ quest that’s been going on throughout the current season. How everything will end remains to be seen, but we know players will be able to experience it through a solo event that’ll help usher in Season 6.

“Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5,” Epic Games said. “When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.”

The progressing instability of the Zero Point will apparently affect in-game voice comms as well. there’s been evidence of that happening obtained through leaks, though how that’ll be implemented remains to be seen.

Fortnite Season 6 starts on March 16th, so expect to see the Zero Point progression reach its climax around that time. For everything else you need to know about the new season, we’ve got you covered here.