Fortnite Releases New Zero Crisis Finale Event Teaser

Epic Games released a dramatic new Fortnite teaser ahead of Season 5’s Zero Crisis Finale event, a teaser which makes things sound pretty dire for Agent Jonesy. Within the teaser, the Order’s agent files another one of his reality logs that have preceded so many crossovers throughout the season, but this one sounds a bit different than the rest. Whatever he’s foreshadowing here will all come to fruition soon when the big season-ending event takes place on March 16th.

The teaser in question can be seen below after it was shared by Epic Games on Saturday just days before the Zero Crisis Finale event takes place. From the tone of desperation and frustration heard within the teaser and the ominous messages, it certainly seems like Fortnite’s to be in a crisis once the event takes place.

“Reality log … does it even matter?” said Agent Jonesy in the teaser for those who aren’t able to listen to it right now. “What’s the point of recording these logs if you’re not going to listen? We’ve lost control of the Zero Point, do you get what that means? You must not because you’re doing nothing. I’ve dedicated my life to the Order. I’ve given everything. And for what? To just sit back and watch Reality end? That’s not who we are. At least it’s not who I am. Not anymore.”

Is the smiling, upbeat Agent Jonesy set to make a heel turn in Season 6? It sure sounds like that might be the case with the teaser painting him as someone who’s had a revelation and plans on taking things into his own hands.

Whatever is to happen to Agent Jonesy when Season 5 concludes, players will be right alongside him to see his final mission through. That’s because the Zero Crisis Finale event will be a “solo experience,” Epic Games said, one where players will join Agent Jonesy to finish his mission. Perhaps this teaser is just setting the mood by establishing the stakes, but it wouldn’t be surprising if things don’t go according to plan.

“Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5,” Epic Games said. “When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jonesy’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.”

Judging from Epic Games’ rollout of past seasons, we’ll see more teasers like this one in the next few days until the Zero Crisis Finale event takes place.