‘Fortnite’ St. Patrick’s Day Items Available Now, Sgt. Green Clover Returns

With St. Patrick’s Day mere hours away, those who celebrate the holiday are likely getting together with friends and family to enjoy a few adult beverages of sorts and start painting the town green. However, those dropping in on the island in Fortnite: Battle Royale have other plans, and it looks like Epic Games is ready to celebrate alongside everyone, as they’ve revealed the line of St. Patrick’s Day-themed items that are currently available in the shop, and Sgt. Green Clover has made her return.

Sgt. Green Clover originally arrived in the Item Shop last year for St. Patrick’s Day, but was only featured a couple times before never being seen again. That is, until now.

Joining the fun are a new Lucky wrap, Lucky Coins back bling, Pot o’ Gold Pickaxe, Raining Doubloons emote, and more. Of course, those who own the original Sgt. Green Clover are indifferent about the skin returning, but it’s another opportunity for those new to the game in the past year to join in on the festivities.

Actually, Epic is making it a point this season to ensure some old Fortnite skins get a little bit of love and care. “In the v8.10 update we have a few new styles coming to older outfits, in line with some ongoing Art update work we are doing,” said the studio in a recent blog post. “When we create outfits for you to suit up in before dropping from the Battle Bus, we’re invested in improving them over time based on your feedback. We’ve seen you being vocal about wanting to see the face behind the masks of some of our helmeted outfits, so we’ve done a pass on previous outfits.”

They are actually making a whole project out of it, which you can read more about right here. In any case, Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

What do you think about Sgt. Green Clover making her triumphant return to Fortnite? Do you think Epic needs to come up with some new ideas? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

