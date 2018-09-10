Fortnite Store Update Brings Back Power Chord, Adds Grill Sergeant

What is it Christmas? Is it everyone in the world’s birthday today? Because what else can explain that Power Chord is back in the latest Fortnite Store update. Yeah that’s right, every one’s favorite pink-haired rocker is back after her first store run 169 days ago.

For those that don’t know: over the past few months Power Chord fans have overtaken social media channels for the game, demanding that the outfit be re-release. And with each passing week it looked increasingly likely that she may never come back, and so fans increasingly became desperate in their pleas. And it worked. She’s back and ready to be purchased and worn forever, if you have 2,000 V-Bucks that is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the Power Chord outfit, the whole set of Volume 11 gear is in the store update, which includes a harvesting tool, a glider, and an emote.

#Fortnite Item Shop – September 10th, 2018 pic.twitter.com/WdKeEm2kFP — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) September 10, 2018

As you can see, there’s also a brand-new outfit, a complimentary one to the Durrburger skin, Grill Sergeant. But nobody seems to care because, well, Power Chord. And while many are happy to finally be able to purchase the coveted outfit, many are also mad, just like when the Red Knight was re-released. Why? Well, apparently, because it’s not “rare” anymore.

We did it. Thank you so much. — We Did It. (@ITalkFortnite) September 10, 2018

Why epic why — Eric Hagglund (@EricHagglund) September 10, 2018

Can you STOP making rare skins not rare by releasing them in the store — RAGC JUSTIN (@justinkurtz8) September 10, 2018

Personally, I’ve never understood what all the hooplah about Power Chord is about. Sure, she has a rockin’ backpack, but is she Snorkel Ops? Not even close. Rust Lord? Nope. Jonesy? Not even in the same league.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Expect to see a lot of Power Chords running around this week and the Fortnite Sub Reddit to go up in flames.

For more news, media, and information on Fortnite, be sure to check out our previous coverage of it by clicking here.