Fortnite Store Update Adds New Vivacious Emote, Brings Back Rogue Agent

Today, the Fortnite Store updated and with it brought….what the heck are you doing here, Rogue Agent?

That’s right, the latest Fortnite Store update has brought back the Rogue Agent, who debuted a few seasons ago as part of the game’s Starter Pack. At the time, it cost $5 and came with some other goodies, but now it costs 1,500 V-Bucks, which is much more than $5, and has no extra goodies.

Suffice to say, the Fortnite community is confused.

Rogue Agent?? What the hell? pic.twitter.com/YEih9IpTJ7 — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) September 15, 2018

I think we’re all wondering why Rogue Agent is in the shop.. — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) September 15, 2018

I guess this proves Fortnite can do whatever they want regarding releasing skins. — VisualEffects (@VisualEffectsYT) September 15, 2018

Wouldn’t be suprised if they brought out Black knight in the item shop at this point 😂😂 — Zurbo (@_Zurbo_) September 15, 2018

Fortnite really out of its damn mind — 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓈𝒶𝓂 (@HassamX) September 15, 2018

What even is this — MediocreMemerYT (@YtMemer) September 15, 2018

WTH IS HAPPENING — Jason🏆 (landon hit a mil 🤯)go sub to him (@DryJasonPlays) September 15, 2018

While everyone is distracted by the unexpected return of the Rogue Agent, Fortnite has also added a new emote via tonight’s shop:

Move to the groove. The new Vivacious Emote is available now! pic.twitter.com/ZPIz1jqThv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2018

The new emote is of “Legendary” (purple) rarity, meaning it costs a pretty 800 V-Bucks.

Back to the Rogue Agent though, it is an odd inclusion and potentially opens the door to old Battle Pass skins coming back. However, Rogue Agent was never a Battle Pass skin, so who knows if this will happen.

That said, while I occasionally rock the Rogue Agent skin for giggles, I haven’t seen a single person, besides one bush person, wear it in months. There was zero demand for it, but because it’s new, expect to see a lot more of it this week

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.