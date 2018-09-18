Gaming

Popular ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Lands On ESPN Magazine Cover

Over the past few months, there hasn’t been a more popular streamer out there like Tyler […]

Over the past few months, there hasn’t been a more popular streamer out there like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. He’s created an enormous audience over the past few months with his all-star streaming session with Drake, even though he’s created a little bit of controversy along the way. And now, he’s making history with ESPN Magazine.

Blevins tweeted out the news just a little while ago, confirming that he will be on the cover with the text “The Legend of Ninja.” He also said that the reveal of the magazine will officially take place on ESPN Sportscenter tomorrow, starting at 7 AM EDT. You can see the full tweet and glimpse of the cover below.

This marks the first time in the history of ESPN Magazine — or sports magazines in general for that matter — that a professional gamer has appeared on the cover, instead of the usual athletes. It looks like the network is still going all out for esports representation, as they’ve proven earlier this year with their deal with Blizzard and Overwatch League.

The responses by fans, wife and cohorts thus far have been strongly supportive, as you can see from the tweets below.

If you want to see more of the magazine, remember to tune in to ESPN tomorrow morning, or keep an eye on their social channels.

Congrats to Blevins on scoring the honor!

