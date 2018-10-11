‘Fortnite’ Streaming Star Ninja Sounds Off On ‘Venom’

Ever since his all-star gaming session with Drake earlier this year, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has become one of Twitch’s biggest stars, mainly due to his incredible skills in Fortnite. But fans are appreciating his other thoughts as well, as he recently sounded off on his thoughts of Sony’s recent comic book film, Venom.

He took to Twitter earlier this week to confirm that he saw the film, and really enjoyed it. “Venom was amazing,” he said. And it appears that a lot of people are in agreement.

In fact, his comment even went as far as to get fans to post some interesting responses, which you can see below.

Look who’s talking LMAO pic.twitter.com/CjRp1i0n1T — Andrew Sanner (@Andrew_Sanner) October 8, 2018

Man we saw the ratings and decided against this weekend, I want to like it so bad but I’m terrified I won’t — Jimmy Whisenhunt (@jimmywhis) October 8, 2018

I can’t handle another Suicide Squad — Jimmy Whisenhunt (@jimmywhis) October 8, 2018

+1 on this. Saw this based on Mike’s recommendation yesterday night. I went in with 0 and came out pleasantly surprised. — Hassan Bokhari (@HassanBokhari) October 9, 2018

Sources have confirmed that sales in Venom tickets have risen ten fold since the time of this post. Movie time in 1 hr. Imma still go though 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ai2RobGnT1 — Poxxers [B42 Empire] (@Poxxers) October 8, 2018

The movie took quite a shellacking from critics and currently sits at 30 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, lower than the usual Spider-Man films. However, it’s become a smash hit with audiences, who pushed it past $80 million this weekend, making it a bonafide hit. It’s likely to continue this box office success in the weeks ahead — especially with Ninja fans, it seems.

As for what Blevins will be doing next, he’s got some plans for TwitchCon in just a few weeks, where he’ll be teaming up with Hershey’s for a big reveal, along with engaging in other activities. Oh, and he’ll probably show up at Fortnite Hall at some point. Just because.

Venom is in theaters now — and it’s not nearly as bad as some critics let on. (Provided you go in with the right frame of mind.)