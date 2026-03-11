Newest Entry In Popular 30-Year-Old Series Announced for PC & Console

Given the number of truly standout series celebrating 30th anniversaries this year, 1996 was a heck of a year for gaming. Alongside Pokemon, long-running series like Tomb Raider and Resident Evil are turning 30 this year. But they’re not the only ones. The series that started my personal obsession with farming sims, Havest Moon, also began in 1996 when the first game launched in Japan. And now, a brand-new installment has been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 11th, Nastume officially announced the next installment in its Harvest Moon series. In a new post on X, Nastume confirmed that Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea is headed to PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. The post also confirmed the first details of the new game, along with a handful of screenshots. And it sounds like this game might be a little bit different from other recent entries.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teadea Confirmed for PC & Console

Image courtesy of Natsume, Inc.

The Harvest Moon series has a long and complicated history. It began with the 1996 release of SNES title Harvest Moon, which arrived in North America in 1997. This title introduced many fans to the joy of farming simulation games, and it went on to spawn a long-running series. Or really, 2 long-running series. 2012’s Harvest Moon 3D: A New Beginning for the 3DS was the last game created by Marvelous, the team behind the original. The original publisher, Nastume, went on to create its own Harvest Moon series while the Marvelous team continued under the Story of Seasons brand.

The newer Harvest Moon games retain the original series’ name and similar farming and life sim mechanics. And Natsume continues to treat farming sim fans to new installments in its version of the series, which began with 2014’s Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley. Since then, we’ve had new entries every few years. Most recently, mobile title Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home made its way to consoles with a 2025 release on Nintendo Switch. Now, we’re getting the first brand-new Harvest Moon game since 2023.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, the next entry in the Harvest Moon franchise, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam!



The mist of the Forest of Echoes now covers the land of Teradea, and outside of Bloomfield Village where you… pic.twitter.com/f5eSpW8Pt4 — Natsume Inc. (@Natsume_Inc) March 11, 2026

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, will be the 9th game under the new Nastume helm, continuing the farming sim tradition that began in 1996 with Harvest Moon. We don’t have a ton of details about this newest game just yet. However, Nastume did confirm that it is set in Teradea, a land covered in mists from the Forest of Echoes. The mist brings about a plague of wild wolves that roam the lands at night. Of course, the player is tasked with taming the wolves to protect Bloomfield Village. Echoes of Teradea will release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. We don’t yet have a release window for the game.

From the sounds of it, this entry will bring back familiar farming mechanics, but with a new twist. The initial screenshots show off a stunning but pretty series-standard-looking farm alongside a haunting forest and an adorable wolf. Taming wild wolves is a bit above and beyond your standard cows and chickens, which could mean Nastume has taken criticism about more recent Harvest Moon entries to heart. Given that many gamers found Home Sweet Home somewhat underwhelming, many are hoping to see a return to form with the next installment.

Are you excited to see a new Harvest Moon game on the way? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!