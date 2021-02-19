Fortnite Reveals Street Fighter Ryu and Chun-Li Skins

Fortnite has revealed that Ryu and Chun-Li will be coming to the game. Tomorrow is the big day in question, but the fans are already way too hype about the reveal. Leaks began to circulate Friday morning about a Street Fighter crossover with the popular game. As the day stretched on, a trailer began to circulate on social media. But now, we have official confirmation from Epic Games about Ryu and Chun-Li being ready to mix it up. Capcom has to be thrilled as well with all the fighting game fans happy to have their favorites represented in the hottest game around. If that weren’t enough, there have been rumors floating around about some Street Fighter emotes for some time now. If this reveal is any indication, that information seems iron-clad at this point. Check out the trailer up above for a nice look at how the fighters ended up in Fortnite.

Twitter user Fortnitepook707 gets the credit for setting Fortnite Twitter on fire with this information. Things open up with a sweet Street Fighter II cabinet. The stage is set with authentic stage music and the game’s announcer. From there, things progress before Jonesy comes in with pixel-art style graphics and portals the fighters away. This is exactly how a lot of the “hunters” have been brought into the game and it doesn’t seem like these inductions will stop any time soon.

If that wasn’t enough hype, users also started to see the Street Fighter portal pop up n the game. On the map, you can see an arena from the game wavering in the distance. The data mining around Fortnite might have tipped that this would all go down. But, players are still in awe of how much content continues to get added to the game. There was The Flash content hinted at on social media, but now the Street Fighter characters add an entirely new wrinkle to what’s going on with Epic Games’ cash cow.

With all of this said, the Zero Point is on the horizon as the game has been hinting at the next big conflict for a while now. Some posts on Reddit have been showing off special dialogue for the upcoming event. Things are increasingly “unstable” and that means there will be a large-scale conflict coming up shortly. Hopefully, you can get your Ryu and Chun-Li skins in time to join the fight. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is the gift that just keeps on giving.

What do you think of the new skins? Let us know down in the comments!