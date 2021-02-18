Fortnite Teases Mysterious Season 5 Event

✖

This season of Fortnite has been defying fans' expectations in so many ways, between crossing over between various movie and TV franchises and introducing some major new mechanics into the game. With less than a month to go until the end of Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 5, there's definitely been a sense of anticipation building among its fans for what lies ahead -- and it seems like the game could already be laying the groundwork for that. A Reddit post from stickninja1015 recently went viral, which shows multiple of the game's NPC characters now offering dialogue that appears to tease some sort of event. This includes Mancake asking if "that thing" -- referencing the Zero Point -- has always been unstable, and Menace teasing that he feels that they're "gonna have a good fight on their hands."

A series of tweets from Fortnite leaker @HYPEX recently made things more complicated, teasing lines of dialogue from the Bunker Jonesy and Ragnarok skins that indicate a larger event.

Bunker Jonesy might start the conversation with "Here it comes. Don't say I didn't warn you." and if you go to him as Cattus he says this "I thought you'd be bigger.", He also has this placeholder/unreleased text "Hey don't look at me, I don't know how he got here either." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

Ragnarok NPC has an unreleased speech too: "Strange... you look just like HIM" And Mancake now says this: "Was that thing always so.... unstable?" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

It's anyone's guess as to exactly what this event could be, although the idea of the wide array of the game's NPCs joining forces in a fight is undeniably interesting. Given the level of spectacle that the game was able to bring to its Marvel-themed "Nexus War" event last year, the bar is definitely high.

What do you think of these newest Fortnite teases? Do you hope they'll

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.