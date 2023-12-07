Leaks Provide First Look at Fortnite's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

Rumors have been circulating about a Fortnite crossover with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for almost a year. Fortunately, fans finally got an official tease for the Turtles in the Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but players quickly caught on to the hints. Now, leakers have dug into the files and found what looks to be the official versions of all four Turtles, as well as April O'Neil. As you'd expect by now, these new Fortnite skins look incredible and should please TMNT fans around the globe.

The leaks come from ShiinaBR on Twitter. While you always want to take leaks with a dose of skepticism, Shiina has proven to be very reliable in the past. Plus, these leaks are from files in Fortnite, so it'd be tough to fake them. Somewhat surprisingly, this version of the Turtles doesn't seem to be from the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film. Instead, Fortnite has decided to go with a more adult version of the Turtles. It's also not the classic look from the early cartoons, but more of a modern take on the characters.

You can see it best with Raphael, who has the full head covering that we've seen in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the two Michael Bay films. That said, it seems to be more of a blending of different styles than Fortnite just pulling one of the Turtles' many designs out of a hat. It's also worth noting that these skins are far from the only ones that have been leaked today.

Fortnite Winterfest Update Skin Leaks

In addition to the Turtles and April's skins being revealed, Shiina has also posted leaks for several other characters. The list includes Cell and Frieza from Dragon Ball Z, as well as a new variant for the John Wick skin. Plus, there are several new Fortnite-specific skins that'll be available alongside the crossovers and a whole host of new skins for Lego Fortnite.

In short, there were a ton of new skins uncovered today that will be coming to Fortnite very soon. And with Fortnite set to release Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing in the next few days, we'll probably see even more content added to celebrate everything new in the game. It's safe to say that right now is a great time to be a Fortnite player, and Epic is capitalizing on all of the hype generated by Season OG last month.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.