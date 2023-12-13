Major Instrument Peripheral Manufacturer Teases New Controller for Fortnite Festival

Recently, developer Epic Games introduced several new game modes into Fortnite. Between Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, there is a ton of new content for players to hop into. And we already know that these modes are going to grow over time. With Fortnite Festival, Epic has partnered with Harmonix to give players a new, constantly updating musical rhythm game. Because of Harmonix's previous work on Rock Band, many players were hoping that Festival would get instrument controller support. Fortunately, Epic has already said it's a priority, but a new announcement from PDP hints that something even more substantial might be in the cards.

PDP is the peripheral manufacturer behind all kinds of controllers over the years. That includes popular controllers for both Rock Band and Guitar Hero. In a new tweet, the company shared an image of what looks like a new guitar controller, along with the tagline, "Rock on this January." Following that message, it tweeted a series of emojis that seem to spell out Fortnite music controller.

Rock On this January ⛺️🌙🎶🎸🎮 pic.twitter.com/IsjlmZyuGF — PDP (@PDPgaming) December 12, 2023

Obviously, if this turns out to be a new peripheral for Fortnite Festival, fans of the genre will be ecstatic. However, many are hoping that PDP's support will extend beyond just guitar controllers. After all, Festival includes the option to switch over to other instruments, including drums. Currently, adapters for PDP's old drum kits cost nearly $1,000 on the second-hand market, making it very tough for anyone to get into Rock Band these days. Luckily, we only have to wait until next month to hear exactly what PDP's plans are for Fortnite Festival.

What is Fortnite Festival?

As mentioned, Fortnite Festival is a rhythm music game similar to Rock Band. Players can choose between guitar, bass, keytar, drums, or the microphone. The game mode supports cross-platform play, making it easy for you to team up with up to three of your friends for a jam session. Unfortunately, Festival does not support split-screen multiplayer at this point. It could come in a future update, especially if the game proves to be a hit in the same way Rock Band and Guitar Hero were.

Those games became so popular largely because of how much fun it is to hang out with friends and play. Both were a mainstay at parties around the world for years, so not having the ability to team up with friends locally is an odd choice. That said, there is plenty of content to play through, whether you use V-Bucks to buy songs or not.

Festival includes a free rotation of songs that changes relatively often. For example, the current rotation includes songs from DNCE, Sub Urban, The All-American Rejects, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The White Stripes, and Imagine Dragons. That's a pretty diverse set list and Epic will update it soon with a new list of songs to keep things fresh. You'll also be able to hop into a Jam Session with friends and create your own mixes using samples from purchased songs.

Fortnite Festival is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.