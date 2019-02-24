‘Fortnite’ Temporarily Disables Driftboards in ‘Save the World’ Mode

Fortnite players enjoying the Driftboards in Save the World may need to stick to the ground for the time being, as Epic Games has unfortunately disabled the new mobility item.

In a tweet from the official Fortnite account, they announced that they are temporarily disabling Driftboards in Save the World. The team did not provide any specifics as to why they are disabling the item, except that it is “due to an issue.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to an issue, we have disabled Driftboards in Save the World. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2019

In the replies to the above tweet, fans were quick to point out that the Driftboards have been an issue in Save the World ever since their arrival. While players in Battle Royale are pulling off some sick shots using the mobility item, those in the paid version of the game have been having some troubles.

One fan even provided a video that may point to the issue, or one of, with Driftboards in Save the World. The clip shows them riding the Driftboard and then being thrown into the air, completely off of the map, which ultimately led to them being knocked down.

It’s unknown at this time how long the Driftboards will be disabled in Save the World, but if you are experiencing any other issues, be sure to contact Epic Games through their website.

Recently, Epic Games also disabled in-game tournaments due to a major issue. In addition to this the Share the Love Champion Division Finals events were rescheduled for next weekend, March 2nd and 3rd. The tournaments themselves are expected to return with the beginning of Season 8. You can read up on that right here.

