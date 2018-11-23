‘Fortnite’: 8-Year Old Fan Concept Art “Tender Defender” Is Now Available As a Skin

When an 8-year old boy told his father about a skin concept design he had for his beloved Fortnite, we’re sure he had no idea that his idea would see the light of day. Thanks to a dedicated dad and a Reddit post that went viral, the “Tender Defender” is officially available as part of the Fowl Play gear set!

It all began when one Redditor uploaded his 8-year old son’s request to have a Chicken Trooper skin to the game and immediately, that request went viral. Players have begun to see signs that perhaps this vision would see fruition, especially with screenshots of the Watchtower in Lonely Lodge showcasing feathers littering the floor.

And now, we’re here. The Tender Defender skin is officially available in the Item Shop for a limited time:

Get yolked 💪 The new Fowl Play Gear is available in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/7cYIjPAMaZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 23, 2018

Fan concept art for the popular battle royale game is absolutely nothing new, but it is sweet to see the team over at Epic Games so involved with their community. For anyone, seeing their concept art in a game is a big deal. For an 8-year old? That’s what dreams are made of. 1

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

What do you think about the “Chicken Defender” skin making its way into the game for real? Do you have any ideas of your own that you would like to see make their way into the game? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest happenings in the Fortnite community.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

