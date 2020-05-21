Fortnite Tenet Trailer Event: How and When to Watch

✖

Fortnite’s next big Party Royale event is coming up fast with the debut of the next trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet scheduled to happen in the battle royale game on Thursday. This means that if you’re looking to watch it as soon as it premieres and you don’t want to miss out on the experience of watching a new movie trailer in Fortnite, you’ll need to know where to go in Fortnite to find it and what time you need to be ready for the event to start. Fortunately, catching this next Party Royale event is an easy process, and we’ve prepared a walkthrough to get you started.

First thing first, download Fortnite if you don’t have it or make sure it’s updated if you haven’t played in a while. Consult our previous introduction to the game’s Party Royale mode if you want to know more about where this trailer is being housed and what other kinds of events take place there, but if you’re just interested in seeing the trailer when it’s revealed, read on to find out everything you need to know about the Tenet Party Royale event.

What is Tenet?

It’s hard not to know what Fortnite is, but you may not know as much about Tenet. If that’s the case, don’t feel like you’re left behind. It’s a fairly mysterious movie that not many people know much about yet, and we’ve only gotten some trailers and posters so far with nary a plot detail to be shared.

What we do know about the movie is that it’s got some big names behind it. Christopher Nolan of the Dark Knight trilogy is writing and directing the movie that’ll star John David Washington and Robert Pattinson with other recognizable names also attached. Perhaps tonight’s trailer will shed some more light on the movie.

How to Watch

To watch the Tenet trailer as its premiered, you’ll need to go into Fortnite and load into the game’s Party Royale mode. It’s a mode that’s free of weapons and other things that would distract from the experience since Epic Games learned from past events that some Fortnite players would seek to ruin things for others, so you don’t have to worry about that happening this time.

The Party Royale mode is treated as its own option in Fortnite’s menu, so just select it and you’ll be loaded into the mode. The trailer is set to air at the “Big Screen” in Party Royale, but don’t worry about having to find it. These events are hard to miss, and it’ll quickly become apparent where the trailer is being shown.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere! Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET. ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

When to Watch

The new Tenet trailer is scheduled to debut in Fortnite starting at 8 p.m. ET. Like past Party Royale events, it’ll be replayed every hour afterwards to give players a chance to watch it if they didn’t see the first showing.

Will Anything Else Happen?

Possibly. Past Fortnite events in the Party Royale mode have featured in-game versions of the entertainers who had events scheduled, so there’s always the chance that something could accompany this trailer in Fortnite to add a bit more to the experience. J.J. Abrams, the director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for example, previously appeared in Fortnite during a promotional event before Party Royale was added, so anything is possible.

Do I Have to Watch the Tenet Trailer in Fortnite?

During past trailer reveals and other events in Fortnite, whatever is revealed there is almost always shared elsewhere online soon afterwards. This means that while you may miss out on the collective experience of watching the Tenet trailer in Fortnite, it isn’t necessary to install the game just to see it.

The official Twitter account for the Tenet movie shared the tweet above which marks the first activity we’ve seen from the account since December 2019, so expect to see the trailer revealed there if nothing else soon after the event.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.