Star Wars: Here’s What J.J. Abrams looks Like in Fortnite

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker almost here, fans are eager to get a glimpse at any new footage they can ahead of release. Disney decided to give those fans something new to check out, and they did it in a rather unique way, showing a new clip for Star Wars within the world of Epic Games’ popular game Fortnite. Just showing the clip would be novel on its own, but Epic created Star Wars characters to actually introduce the clip, including The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, which you can see in the image below (captured by Hassan Ahmed).

The Fortnite version of Abrams is actually pretty spot-on, sporting a solid likeness to the director with glasses in tow. He’s also got a leather jacket and hoodie with jeans combo, and you can judge the recreation for yourself in the post below.

There were also Stormtroopers hovering around the area, and everyone watched the clip on a screen within the world. You gotta admit, it’s a fun way to debut some new footage, which was pretty great in itself.

The new footage featured Rey, Finn, and Poe all together as they make their way onto an Empire vessel, taking out several Stormtroopers in the process, and it’s awesome seeing all three heroes together. You also have to love seeing Rey dish out some Jedi tricks to get them out of a jam, and here’s hoping we see much more of that in the final film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.