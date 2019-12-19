Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Trailer Released

From Memento to Inception to the Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan has brought some genuine blockbusters into the film world. Early next year, the prolific writer-director is set to blow audiences’ minds in a whole new way with the upcoming blockbuster Tenet — and we’ve finally got the best look yet at what to expect. Today, Warner Bros. officially debuted the first trailer for Tenet, just in time for the film’s exclusive IMAX teaser ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This comes after a brief teaser trailer was spontaneously released in front of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but was never officially released online.

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

Plot details for Tenet are currently under wraps, so much so that Pattinson previously claimed he only read the script once while locked in a room. This overwhelming secrecy has led some to speculate that the film could be a secret sequel to Nolan’s Inception. Whether or not that remains the case will have to be seen.

This marks the latest film in Nolan’s impressive filmography, which of course includes the critically-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy.

“That’s a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren’t afforded anymore,” Nolan said of the trilogy in a 2017 interview. “I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, ‘I might do another one, but it will be four years’. There’s too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now, but creatively it’s a huge advantage. We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together.”

Tenet will be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.