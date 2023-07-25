Fortnite x Futurama Crossover Teased

Fortnite is getting a crossover with the acclaimed animated adult comedy series Futurama soon to presumably add skins and more from the show to the game, Epic Games teased this week. Epic Games indicated as much with a placeholder video for the reveal that advertised the crossover as well as a tweet saying "ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD." The full reveal will happen on July 26th, though it's unknown right now when the crossover will actually come to the game and what all it'll consist of.

The first and only teaser for the Fortnite x Futurama collab so far was shared on Tuesday just ahead of the reveal that's planned for Wednesday. Crossovers of these sorts will leak from time to time after players are able to datamine the game's files, but that thankfully doesn't appear to have happened this time thus keeping the unexpected crossover a complete surprise.

When imagining what the crossover might entail, the most obvious guess is that it'll include a Bender skin for players to acquire somehow. While everyone's probably got their favorites from Futurama, the John DiMaggio-voiced robot is probably the most recognizable character from the animated series, so he seems to be a shoo-in for whatever Epic Games may have planned.

The rest of the skin and cosmetic possibilities are all up in the air aside from one other likely character: Leela. The one-eyed character showed up back in June in a survey that Epic Games sent out to select Fortnite players asking them about their familiarity with different shows, games, characters, real-life celebrities, and more possible crossover ideas. One of the sections asked how familiar players were with different pop culture characters, and Leela was the only Futurama representative on that list. Of course, if Bender is all but guaranteed and Leela is a likely candidate, that means it'd be unlikely that we'll see Fry left off, but we'll know more details on Wednesday.

some random fortnite survey I got pic.twitter.com/mrUJdq4ww3 — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) June 3, 2023

Futurama was just revived with a new season now streaming on Hulu, so the crossover appears to be timed precisely with that. The video that'll reveal all that info is scheduled to make its premiere on July 26th at 2 a.m. PT, so be sure to set an alarm for it if you want to know what's coming as soon as that info's available.