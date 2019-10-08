Mortal Kombat 11’s Terminator Is Now Available

Terminator is now available in Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players to use. However, the character is only available if you own the Kombat Pack, which normally costs $40, but is actually on sale right now for $24. The Kombat Pack gets you six DLC characters: the already released Shang Tsung and Nightwolf, plus now Terminator. And when Sindel, Joker, and Spawn release — in that order — you’ll automatically earn them as well. And this is the only way to get Terminator or the game’s other DLC characters. They aren’t available for individual purchase.

Of course, while the new Terminator DLC doesn’t add the character to the game’s campaign, it does add him to every other aspect of the game. For example, he has his own story ending for Kombat Towers. Meanwhile, Terminator also has all of his own fatalities, brutalities, intros, and everything else every other character has in the game. In other words, he’s fully fleshed out, and people seem to be enjoying him so far.

From the Future War to #MK11. The Terminator T-800 is available today for Kombat Pack owners: https://t.co/a2mp0gONkt pic.twitter.com/TQak5dsZ8C — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 8, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be available on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the critically-acclaimed title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”