Fortnite: The Rock Hypes His Role as The Foundation

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is now available, and this season’s narrative puts a big focus on The Foundation. After quite a bit of build-up, Epic Games revealed that the character features the likeness and voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor has been hyping his role in Fortnite over the last week, and he did so again today, in a new Tweet promising that he “won’t stop until the Zero Point is free.” The Tweet was accompanied by a video featuring the same cut scene shown during the finale to Fortnite Chapter 2.

The Rock’s Tweet featuring clips from the end of Season 2 can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You know who I am.

You know what I do.

I won’t stop until the Zero Point is free.

I need your help to do it.

Then we can all go home. #FortniteFlipped



~ f

Leader of the Seven pic.twitter.com/7iexPENzjb — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2021

Prior to the Dwayne Johnson reveal, Fortnite had been playing up the importance of The Foundation since earlier this year. Debuting in Chapter 2 Season 6’s Zero Crisis Finale, the character immediately became one of the most intriguing parts of the game’s narrative. The Foundation also played a pivotal role in October’s Batman/Fortnite: Foundation one-shot comic, when he arrived in Gotham City. As the leader of The Seven, it’s clear that The Foundation is an important piece of the game’s storyline, so it makes sense that Epic Games would pick someone on the level of Dwanye Johnson for the role.

The theme for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is “flipped,” and The Rock is not the only major guest star this season. After months of rumors, Spider-Man has finally joined the game, with a new web-slinging mechanic that has already gained a significant number of fans on social media. It’s still a bit too early to say what the overall consensus will be on the new season, but things seem to be off to a very good start!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of The Rock’s appearance in Fortnite? Have you been happy with his role in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!