Fortnite: Epic Games Accidentally Reveals New Building In Tilted Towers

In a new developer update detailing the upcoming and imminent changes hitting Fortnite, Epic Games accidentally revealed a new building coming to Tilted Towers, and seemingly, in the process, confirmed it will not be destroyed in the upcoming season transition.

The new building appears to take the place of the current construction site, and features both a giant fish mounted on its outside and ribbons and balloons indicating an opening ceremony of some type.

While it’s no surprise that Epic Games is replacing the always temporary construction in Tilted Towers, there are a few more, less obvious, tidbits here that are pretty interesting.

For one, the mounted bass. If you know Fortnite, you know it loves its mascots and making outfits out of them. The memes of the Durrburger and the legend of the Tomatohead can only live on for so long, so it’s possible one of the new mascots going forward, could be a bass. It also simply could be decoration and art asset filler, but it’s an odd and random decoration to chose, which has some wondering if there’s more meaning behind it.

The other interesting tidbit is this seemingly confirms that Tilted Towers will not be destroyed by the game’s mystery cube, as some have theorized. It’s not a hard confirmation by any means, but why go through the trouble of adding a new building to Tilted Towers if you’re just going to destroy it not even a month later?

Interestingly, the above screen-grab also reveals that the Dual Pistols are getting downgraded from Legendary and Epic to Epic and Rare.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know your own thoughts, theories, and hot-takes. Is the mounted bass anything more than environmental dressing? Is Epic Games going to finally destroy Tilted Towers? Will we see a bass outfit?

