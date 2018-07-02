Is ‘Fortnite’ Whipping Out ‘The Flash’s Speed Force After Missile Launch?

Gamers are comparing this weekend’s missile launch in Fortnite to Barry Allen’s use of the Speed Force in The Flash.

It comes as little surprise that gamers who find Fortnite to be a fun hobby crossover with those who enjoy watching the CW show based on the DC Comics character. In fact, the game featured a Marvel crossover when Thanos made an appearance around the release of Avengers: Infinity War, but the game’s fourth season has featured a slew of costumes players have compared to DC Comics characters.

Now, the missile launch which seemed to backfire for whoever was behind it when it ripped through multiple dimensions, is being compared to the look of The Flash traveling through time…

Gameplay POV of the rocket launch event!



What will happen next? ?#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/GjuTNmjlmC — LootLake.net | Everything Fortnite Battle Royale (@LootLakeBR) June 30, 2018

The missile launch took place at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday. Launching from the Fortnite island’s western coast, the missile quickly plummeted back to the ground with Tilted Towers as its destination. However, it quickly vanished after hitting some sort of barrier and would rip through different portals and zip across the map before opening a tear above the island.

I don’t play fortnite but theroey: the rocket was supposed to destroy tilted but a superhero used thier powets to stop it, sorta like vibe from the flash. pic.twitter.com/cBivs10TGl — Quantum © (@Quantum_Raptor) June 30, 2018

It didn’t take long for the theories to being. “The rocket was supposed to destroy [Tilted Towers] but a super hero used their powers to stop it,” one Twitter use wrote. “Sorta like Vibe from The Flash.”

From watching too much of The Flash the portals in Fortnite either lead to different dimensions or different time periods — Cristo (@Skittlebags) July 2, 2018

Twitter user Cristo agrees.

This whole #Fortnite event reminds me of Season One of #TheFlash. The ripple in time and all. The speed. Everything. Just my thoughts. XD — Pressure Hidden – Lead (@Enchiridion_) June 30, 2018

Twitter user Pressure Hidden, and many others, share the same belief.

“This whole Fortnite event reminds me of Season One of The Flash,” Pressure Hidden wrote in a tweet. “The ripple in times and all. The speed. Everything. Just my thoughts.”

They might be on to something, after all. Gamers who complete weekly challenges earn a comic book page which tells a bit of the game’s story which is themed around super heroes, at the moment.

The flash in fortnite? — Addison (@BOSSDUDE111) June 29, 2018

“The Flash in Fortnite?” Twitter user Addison asks, simply.

There is not an overwhelming amount of The Flash and Fortnite crossover theories but it is clearly gaining steam and time travel might just be coming into play as Fortnite heads into Season Five.

I don’t if this is a good place to post it but I think that a theory for the rocket and the crack of the sky like in the flash it goes so fast that it time travels then comes back into present time. That explains how it teleports. And I think that aliens come out of the crack.END — Brennan palmer (@Brennanpalmer6) July 2, 2018

“I dont know if this is a good place to post it but I think that a theory for the rocket and the crack in the sky line in The Flash,” Twitter user Brennan Palmer wrote. “It goes so fast that it time travels then comes back into present time. That explains how it teleports. And I think that aliens come out of the crack.”

This theory sounds like a combination of ideas inspired by The Flash’s Speed Force and 2012’s The Avengers which saw a portal open above New York City which allowed the army of Chitauri aliens to invade.

Twitter user Jaguar 115 simply put a photo from The Flash and Fortnite’s missile launch’s impact side by side for comparison.

So, people are comparing the speedsteer thing(I forgot it haven’t seen season in a hot minute) to that shit in fortnite, for once a good CW The Flash meme — JustDisney (@JustDisneyXD) July 1, 2018

“So, people are comparing the Speedster thing,” Twitter user JustDisney replied to Jaguar 115’s tweet. “For once a good CW The Flash meme.”