Fortnite Chapter 5 Release Date Reportedly Coming Sooner Than Expected

Fortnite chapters have long been in a state of flux for developer Epic Games. The first chapter lasted nearly two full years, while Chapter 3 was much shorter at just 362 days. Many fans were wondering how long Chapter 4 was going to be and, thanks to a new leak, we might know the answer. Additionally, this leak tells us that Epic is making some potentially notable structural changes that will impact both gameplay and the overarching story Fortnite has been weaving into its brand of battle royale mayhem.

The leak comes from NotJulesDev and ShiinaBR on Twitter. Both leakers have proven track records, so while you'll need to take this news with a hefty grain of salt, you can trust that they're likely not yanking our chains too hard. The leaks claim that Fortnite Chapter 4 will end after the fourth season, meaning that Chapter 5 will launch at the tail end of 2023. That's exactly how Epic handled Fortnite Chapter 3, which lends credence to the idea that the developers are going to make chapters much more structurally concrete moving forward.

Chapter 4 is apparently ending after the 4th season, which means Chapter 5 launches at the end of 2023, according to @NotJulesDev 🔥



This coincides with my assumption that from now on we will get annual chapters instead of very long ones. pic.twitter.com/TGJv5pt6U3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 12, 2023

In some regards, that's a good change. After all, it means players will know exactly when things are changing. Remember, chapter changes generally bring massive, map-shifting alterations to the game, causing players to relearn some of what made them successful in previous maps. If Epic moves to a system where players know exactly how long a chapter will last, everything should be a little cleaner and simpler to understand, especially if you're someone who isn't hopping in every single day.

That said, it does mean players will be getting less time to learn the map moving forward. With two years to explore every nook and cranny, players were able to truly master the landscape during Chapter 1. Obviously, that gives a massive advantage to anyone playing consistently, and annualizing chapters in Fortnite would cut that advantage down significantly. Most likely, that's a loss Epic is willing to accept because it evens things out for the casual crowd. Either way, if this leak proves to be true, players should expect to see Chapter 5 in Fortnite by the end of the year.