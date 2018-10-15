‘Fortnite’ Gets a Line of Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Epic Games has been making a big push into real world merchandise to further capitalize on the phenomenon that is Fortnite, and a line of ugly Christmas sweaters seems like a natural fit for the franchise. Indeed, the official Fortnite ugly Christmas sweater collection is now a reality, and you will find that no garment is better suited to dancing at Christmas parties while drunk on spiked eggnog.

You can shop the entire Fortnite ugly Christmas sweater lineup right here for $54.99 each with free US shipping slated for November. The collection includes designs inspired by the llama, Merry Marauder outfit and Brite Gunner outfit. There’s also a general Fortnite sweater that touches on several elements from the game.

The price is pretty reasonable for fancy knitted designs such as these. Just keep in mind that quantities are limited. Reserve one while you can to ensure that it arrives in time for the holidays. If you’re looking for more options, the motherlode of ugly Christmas sweater designs can be found right here.

On a related note, Funko and Epic Games recently unveiled the Fortnite Pop figure lineup, and pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for December. Plus, Entertainment Earth is running a Funko buy one, get one 50% off sale until October 23rd, and the entire Fortnite lineup is included. If you want to add them to your collection, now is the time to do it.

Finally, this is your last chance to grab official Fortnite costumes and accessories from Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s. The collection includes character costumes, t-shirts, backpacks, mugs, blankets, and party supplies like a Loot Llama pinata. There’s also replica tools and weapons like the basic Pickaxe, Rainbow Smash Pickaxe, and the badass Pumpkin Launcher (which includes lights and sounds). However, the most mindblowing item in the collection is definitely the 17.5-foot tall inflatable Battle Bus.

Note that the Battle Bus is sold through Spirit Halloween for $449.99 but, at the time of writing, you can get it from Spirit Halloween’s Amazon shop for the same price with free shipping.

