Fortnite Update Adds Coachella Skins, Music, and More

Fortnite added one more event to its growing list of unexpected crossovers this week by adding Coachella cosmetic, music, and other collectibles for players to own. This event that’s live now comes just a day before Coachella itself is scheduled to get underway with the music festival planned to run from April 15th to April 24th. Not all of the Coachella content is available right away, however, with the loot coming in different drops throughout the course of this crossover event.

A blog post on the Epic Games site detailed everything that’s new in this Coachella event. To start with, players are able to tune into the Icon Radio station whenever they’re driving around in Fortnite to listen to music from artists represented at Coachella. That doesn’t mean that you’ll be listening to the Coachella performances live or anything like that, but you will hear music from those who are attending.

“Icon Radio will air songs from over 30 artists featured in Coachella 2022!” Epic Games said. “While driving around in battle, turn to Icon Radio to add good vibes to your side.”

The first wave of in-game items to purchase will be live on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with several outfits and other cosmetics added. Some of the gear is sold as a standalone purchase, some pieces come with the main outfits, and some are reactive to music. Prices weren’t set yet for the cosmetics, but you can find a preview of the drops below

Wave 1 (Thursday 8 p.m. ET)

Wilder Outfit

Lyric Outfit

Finfin Back Bling (included with the Wilder Outfit)

Neon Biter Pickaxe

Finfin Flair Wrap

Cosmic Equalizer Style (included with the Wilder Outfit)

Swaguaro Back Bling (included with the Lyric Outfit, reactive to music)

Festival Shredder Pickaxe (reactive to music)

Cosmic Equalizer (reactive to music)

Rocking at Coachella Bundle (includes the The Wilder Outfit + Finfin Back Bling, Lyric Outfit Swaguaro Back Bling, Neon Biter Pickaxe, Festival Shredder Pickaxe, and Finfin Flair Wrap)

Wave 2 (April 21 8 p.m. ET)