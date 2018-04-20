Fortnite Item Shop Updated With New Epic Outfit and Pickaxe

A huge Fortnite patch has gone live, and it has absolutely packed your weekend with new stuff to do, and new stuff to attain. Double XP is live right now, and the new 50 v 50 mode should give long-time players incentive to hop in and try something new. Of course, there are new outfits, emotes, items, and outfits to look forward to as well, and if you have some spare v-bucks laying around, you can grab one of the hottest new outfits in the game! Check out the new item shop lineup, courtesy of FortniteIntel:

As you can see the Tricera Ops outfit is available right now for a cool 2,000 v-bucks. You’re very likely going to have to fork over some cash to get the funds needed to unlock this bad boy, but we think it’s worth it. You’ll see in the right featured panel that a hilarious new pickaxe is available as well: the “Bitemark.” If you don’t feel like dropping 2K on the new outfit, the Bitemark pickaxe does come in a little cheaper at 1,200 v-bucks, and is something you’ll still get to see all of the time as you play.

The Tricera Ops outfit speaks for itself, and you don’t really need a reason to want to run around Fortnite dressed as a dinosaur, but if you needed any extra convincing, it may interest you to know that the back bling for the Tricera Ops outfit is a freaking baby dinosaur in an egg. Check it out:

The new Tricera Ops Outfit’s back bling is a baby dinosaur 🙀@CouRageJD pic.twitter.com/nIvGFZOnIV — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 20, 2018

This is why Fortnite is starting to gain a foothold in the industry that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds can’t win back. EPIC Games has continued to update this game profusely with new content for players to enjoy. None of it is shoved down your throat and, more importantly, none of it is required to have a good time. I’ve yet to make a single purchase in Fortnite, but that doesn’t stop me from playing with a squad full of dinosaurs, secret agents, and teddy bears. We all have access to the same map, the same weapons, and the same materials.

It’s bloody brilliant, and it’s why we’re going to be hitting up Tilted Towers this weekend for some double XP goodness. We’ll see you all there!