Fortnite Update Addresses XP Complaints

Fortnite’s progression systems were altered in Season 8 with XP gains and challenges functioning slightly different than before, but the changes weren’t to everyone’s liking. Players expressed frustrations with slower XP gains and punchcard challenges when these changes were noticed, and on Tuesday, Epic Games responded in kind. The progression system and the battle pass have now been altered to give players new skin styles to work towards with more XP gained across the board.

The changes made to the progression systems in Fortnite’s eighth season were detailed in a blog post shared on Tuesday. Epic Games announced previously that it planned to adjust XP values when this update dropped, and it did so by increasing the XP that players earned from completing different activities.

We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.



We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! pic.twitter.com/OP2xWgnVpV — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 21, 2021

Everything listed below is what Epic Games has done to alleviate frustrations with the Season 8 XP gains with all the changes here live in the game now:

Fortnite Update XP Improvements

XP earned from your Daily Punchcard missions has been greatly increased.

We’ve added XP to all Shared Quests. (They still reward Bars too.)

All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards.

Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced. This was done to lessen the setback of not completing them.

As for the new styles, those can be earned by players who work their way through the highest levels of the battle pass. You’ll have to get past level 140 to even start getting these alternate looks for different skins, but there are several to obtain if you can do so. With the new XP gains altered to address players’ frustrations, players will have a much better chance of getting these styles compared to how long it would’ve taken prior to this update.

“The Cubes have corrupted even the Battle Pass! (But in a good way),” Epic Games said about these new styles available in the battle pass. “Bonus Styles for Chapter 2 Season 8 Outfits have been available for players who progress past Level 100. But now: this Season’s Super Level Styles have been added! Progress past Level 140 this Season and start unlocking new runic Styles for Charlotte, Kor, Fabio Sparklemane, J.B. Chimpanski, and Torin.”

Epic Games’ latest Fortnite update is now live across all platforms.