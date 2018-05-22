Fortnite Update: What’s New and What Changed

Update 4.2 is now live for Epic Games‘ Fortnite and with it comes a bunch of new gameplay aspects for players to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for a few new Limited Time Modes, a new way to experience that beloved Battle Royale Mode, or simply looking to enjoy a new hero in Save the World – there is a lot of “new” that just hit the record-breaking online game, and it’s one that will make players very happy!

Arguably one of the most exciting aspects of the latest update is the arrival of the long-awaited jetpacks! Epic Games describes some of the newest additions as, ” Jetpacks are part of a brand new item type that coming to Battle Royale called Backpacks. Not to be confused with Back Bling, Backpacks are strictly gameplay items and cannot be purchased as cosmetics. Backpacks will fill an inventory slot, just like a weapon or consumable and have a variety of uses. For more info, check out the notes below.”

Battle Royale

Weapons + Items

Jetpack added.

Legendary Rarity.

Found in Treasure Chests.

The Jetpack is the first of a new item type: Backpacks. Backpacks take an inventory slot (like weapons & consumables) and can be moved to different positions. Only one Backpack can be carried at a time. If you pick up a different Backpack, it will be automatically swapped with the one currently equipped. When a Backpack is fully consumed, it will be automatically destroyed. While a Backpack is equipped, your Back Bling cosmetics will be hidden. Back Bling will be reapplied when the Backpack is no longer equipped.

The Jetpack is engaged by jumping while in mid-air, providing additional mobility. While flying, there is a limited duration it can be used before it must charge again. Recharge begins when the Jetpack is not in use. You can not enter Targeting Mode while in the air. On controller, using the Targeting Mode input will trigger the Jetpack.



Battle Royale – Two New Limited Time Modes

Gameplay

Limited Time Mode: Solid Gold v2 All weapon drops are legendary! Floor Drops: High chance of Hand Cannon & Suppressed Pistols. Low chance of Assault Rifle & Sniper Rifle. Chests: High chance of Assault Rifle, Minigun & Sniper Rifle. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Rocket/Grenade Launchers. No Pistols. Supply Drops: High chance of Rocket/Grenade Launchers, Medium chance of Sniper Rifles. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Assault Rifles. No Pistols. 50% extra stone and metal resources gained from farming. Stone Floor Drops increased to 60 per pickup. Metal Floor Drops increased to 90 per pickup. Increased drop rates of: Chug Jugs, Slurp Juice, Shields, all Special Grenades, Launch Pads and Campfires. Decreased drop rates of: Grenades, Spike Traps and Bandages.

Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks! The only guns in this mode are the various types of Shotguns. Jetpacks & Heavy Shotguns can be found in Chests & Supply Drops. Other Shotgun types are spawned as Floor Loot. The storm moves in more quickly than normal mid to late game. Typical match length is about 15 minutes. Stats are enabled for this mode.



Save the World

Missions + Systems

Doubled the Weekly Limit for Flux in the Weekly Store (available Wed., May 23 at 8pm ET).

New Hero

Archaelo Jess Pursue the unknown! Explore every corner of the map with this new hero, coming soon to the event store.



The Save the World additions were a lot smaller than usual, the focus with this update was definitely on the two new Limited Time Modes and getting that jetpack up and running! New challenges are also available for Battle Pass owners, as we as brand new items to enjoy!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS.