‘Fortnite’ Bringing Wacky Inflatable Tube Man To Game

We’ve seen a lot of weird stuff come to Fortnite over the past few months, like the Infinity Gauntlet, a robot llama deejay and all sorts of outfits to make you stand out from the crowd. But now Epic Games could soon be introducing something that will truly stand out in the Battle Royale shooter — an Inflatable Tube Man.

Dexerto recently filed a report explaining how dataminers managed to dig up a couple of images from the game that indicate a llama-oriented Tube Man (would that make it an Inflatable Tube Man Llama or just an Inflatable Tube Llama?) would be coming soon. We’re not sure to what extent it would be used, or even if it’s available for purchase in the shop. Still, we can imagine that a few players would probably stop for a second just to see it swaying around in the wind. You can see the datamined images below.

It’s not showing up in the description as any kind of item, so more than likely, this’ll be added as some sort of map change. And who knows, maybe they’ll include more than one, just for the sake of throwing off players who will probably ask, “Hey, what’s with all the Inflatable Tube Llamas?”

As you can see, it’s pretty accurate to the real deal, right down to the generator that will keep it waving about. Now we have to wonder if Epic Games took the time to capture an Inflatable Tube Man to get the physics right — and if they still managed to keep it around the office, just for the sake of having a Tube Man around.

Considering that it is Halloween month, and the developers are hard at work to give the Fortnite world a spooky decor for it, the Inflatable Tube Llama could easily play a part somewhere. Now the real question is where we’ll see it. We’ll probably find out soon enough.

We’ll keep you informed as to what else gets added to Fortnite in the weeks ahead, including the possible return of a fan favorite costume that many have been clamoring for. Skull people, Halloween decor, Inflatable Tube Llamas…it’s almost like Epic Games is planning the best Fortnite holiday party ever. Wait…

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.

(Hat tip to Dexerto for the scoop!)