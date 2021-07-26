New Fortnite x The Walking Dead Collaboration Possibly Leaked

✖

Fortnite has featured content based on AMC's The Walking Dead in the past, but it appears that more could be on the way based on the show's upcoming season. According to prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, some form of glider related to the series has been discovered in the game's files, which will have "torches/fire on it." The leaker also believes this could lead to more skins based on the show. Until Epic Games makes an official announcement regarding crossover content however, fans should take this with a grain of salt. While @HYPEX tends to be a very reliable source, a lot can change behind the scenes!

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

There's *supposed* to be another Walking Dead collab for the new season releasing next month.. A glider is already in the works and it looks like it will have torches/fire on it, and its also probably why they didn't bring other iconic characters in the first collab. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 25, 2021

Skins based on Daryl and Michonne released in Fortnite last year, but there are a good number of characters that have not gotten a similar treatment in the game. Fan favorites like Rick, Negan, Carol, and Maggie would all make sense given the fact that this season will be the final one for The Walking Dead. A Fortnite collaboration would be a good way for AMC to promote the show, and possibly gain some new viewers.

For now, fans of The Walking Dead and Fortnite will just have to wait patiently and see what gets released. The final season of The Walking Dead will start on August 22nd, so if a collaboration is going to happen, we can likely expect it sometime within the next weeks!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

