Fortnite – Season 3: Week 10 Challenges Leaked

Courtesy of FortniteTracker, the upcoming Battle Pass challenges for the 10th and final week of Season 3 have leaked, providing a glimpse into what players can expect to do come Thursday.

Like always, the challenges feature a variety of skill and determination-based challenges, including eliminating opponents, finding chests, and dishing out that sweet, sweet headshot damage.

Below, you can can view the full-list of challenges:

Search chests in Fatal Fields (7)

Deal headshot damage to opponents (250)

Search a chest in different named locations (12)

Skydive through floating rings (10)

Search between a Stone Circle, Wooden Bridge, and a Red RV (1) (Hard)

Eliminate opponents (10) (Hard)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (3) (Hard)

At first glance, these challenges all seem achievable. Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of dropping in either Fatal Fields or Pleasant Park, but for challenges, I’ll do anything. Pleasant Park is usually pretty poppin’ so three kills should be easy to get within two to three drops. Meanwhile, Fatal Fields is normally good for numerous chests, so that should also be not too difficult to earn in a similar amount of games.

The rest all sound pretty straight-forward as well, a bit laboring, but all pretty easy for anyone with a little experience playing the battle-royale shooter. If you don’t have much experience, or simply haven’t learned the ropes yet, you may find eliminating 10 opponents actually pretty hard. My advice for this would be just routinely drop Tilted Towers, and eventually you’ll get there even if it’s your first week playing.

As mentioned above, this is the last week of challenges before Season 4 will be introduced. At the moment, details about Season 4 — as you would expect — haven’t been divulged, but it appears major changes could be on the way. Tilted Towers is rumored to be destroyed. Or it’s possible a new map will be revealed and released. At the moment, it’s hard to say, but something tells me Epic Games has something up its sleeve.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also in development for Android devices, however, when it will hit said mobile platform, hasn’t been revealed. Hopefully Android compatibility will be added in time for Season 4, or at least sometime during it.