Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: Carbide and Omega Poster Locations

Week 6 challenges are in full force for Fortnite players for those that have the Battle Pass from Epic Games. One of the challenges that is on the list for completion is finding where all of the Carbide and Omega posters are, which – there are quite a few. Completion of this quest line requires seven different posters to be found littered throughout the map resulting in 5 given Battle Stars for players to claim.

Though we’ve found several of them ourselves, our friends over at Fortnite Intel are on top of making sure the specific locations are shown. Check out their gorgeous map placement in the image below:

There are more locations as well, but these are the ones confirmed with easy to get to placements in order to claim the necessary posters for the challenge. The house on Loot Lake also has one, if that’s your favourite dropping zone, as well as the house that sits atop the mountain near Snobby Shores.

If you’re like me and dig the brick wall inside the main cargo shipyard in the map, there’s also a poster location hiding there as well. To make sure the poster is marked as sprayed, equip your favourite spray from your customization menu and overlay it ontop of the poster. You don’t even need to find all seven of them in one game. It is important to note however that you can’t claim all 7 and then abruptly leave the game – leave a match early, and it won’t count.

For the full list of Week 6 challenges:

Search Supply Drops (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1000)

Search Chests in Loot Lake (7)

Spray over different Carbide or Omega Posters (7)

Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint (1) ( HARD )

) SMG Eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.