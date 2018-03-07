Fortnite’s Latest Update Now Live, New 20 Player Game Mode Coming Soon

UPDATE: The new game mode was confirmed shortly after publishing this article. You can watch the new video and learn more right here.

The latest patch is now live for the popular online title from Epic Games, Fortnite. Mostly, it’s an extension of the previous update with a few minor tweaks and a new language definition. But it’s not just the regular updates that keep players enthralled, it’s the various game modes that make their way into the arena.

Though everything on the second half of this article comes from Epic Games themselves, the new mode on the horizon actually comes from Reddit. The screen capture shows a message giving us an idea of what’s to come. The way this upcoming mode will work is it branches off 5 groups of 20 and pits them in a fight to the death. Seems chaotic and just what we need to get those juices flowing.

As far as what’s new right now, check out the official patch notes below:

PS4 players in NA will now need to download an update on March 7 at 6AM ET (11:00 GMT) to add an additional language to their client, there will be no downtime. This new language will only be available in Battle Royale.

While these changes were small, you can check out the bigger changes that were recently implemented by reading the Fortnite update 1.45 patch notes below:

