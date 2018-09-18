‘Forza Horizon 4’ Has a James Bond Car Pack

Forza Horizon 4’s full list of cars fill feature 10 of the most recognizable vehicles from the James Bond series in the Best of Bond Car Pack.

The DLC was announced as a Day One Car Pack for Forza Horizon 4 owners who buy the Ultimate Edition. Featuring 10 different cars across over 50 years of James Bond films spanning from Goldfinger to Spectre, the DLC car pack can also be acquired as a separate purchase when the game releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are thrilled to announce the Best of Bond Car Pack as the Day One Car Pack for Forza Horizon 4,” Turn 10 Studios community manager Brian Ekberg said in an Xbox Wire announcement. “The pack is included as part of the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition and will be playable with early access to the game, beginning on September 28. Players will also be able to purchase the Best of Bond Car Pack separately at the global launch of the game on October 2.”

The full lineup of cars that’ll be available in the car pack and the movies that inspired them can be seen below with the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 of course making an appearance as the James Bond car that’s most frequently seen in the movies:

1964 Aston Martin DB5 inspired by Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015)

1969 Aston Martin DBS from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

1974 AMC Hornet X Hatchback from The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

1977 Lotus Esprit S1 from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

1981 Citroën 2CV6 from For Your Eyes Only (1981)

1986 Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights (1987)

1999 BMW Z8 from The World is Not Enough (1999)

2008 Aston Martin DBS from Quantum of Solace (2008)

2010 Jaguar C-X75 from Spectre (2015)

2015 Aston Martin DB10 from Spectre (2015)

The James Bond content isn’t limited to just the cars though with special film-inspired gadgets available in the Forzavista mode. Forza Horizon 4’s 1964 Aston Martin DB5, for example will have a revolving license plate and extendable bumper rams among other gadgets. In-game James Bond cosmetics such as outfits and other content like quick chat phrases to be used in multiplayer are also included in the James Bond Car Pack.

Forza Horizon 4 has also now gone gold which means that it’s one step closer to its full Xbox One and Windows 10 PC release date on Oct. 2.