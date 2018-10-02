‘Forza Horizon 4’ and Waze Partner to Make Your Commute a Thrill Ride

Microsoft announced a partnership with Waze that brings Forza Horizon 4 to the GPS navigation app with a custom car icon, narration, and Spotify playlist.

With Forza Horizon 4 now available on the Xbox One and PC, Microsoft’s partnership with Waze means that people don’t have to leave the game behind even when they have to put down the controller. One of the most noticeable features that the partnership brings is the McLaren Senna car icon that replaces the default car when using the app to drive around. It’s the same car that’s featured on the cover art for Forza Horizon 4, and changing the app’s icon to the vehicle is simple with the steps to do so outlined below and through the Xbox Wire announcement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Open the Waze app on the phone you’d like to change the car icon for

Once the map view has opened, tap the magnifying glass in the bottom left-hand corner

Tap the Settings icon in the upper left-hand corner, then tap on “Display & map”

Lastly, tap on “Car on map” and choose the McLaren Senna

Like any navigation app, Waze also features a narrator to instruct drivers where to go and shares road alerts. Microsoft’s partnership with Waze continues with custom voice navigation from Maurice LaMarche, the star of the Forza Horizon 4 commercial that some people may recall seeing. Changing the navigation voice to LaMarche’s is done by starting with the same instructions shown above, but instead of selecting the “Display & map” option, pick the “Sound & voice” setting to pull up more options. From there, selecting “Voice directions” will pull up a list of voices with LaMarche’s included in the list.

There’s also a Forza Horizon 4 Spotify playlist that’s been made available through the Waze app. Microsoft’s announcement shared more details on the selection of music that included some of the artists that the playlist features.

“With Waze, you can also get lost in the music, not the road! Spotify has teamed up with Waze for an easier and safer way to navigate your journey and control your music on the road. And what better music to get lost to than the tracks in the Forza Horizon 4 Spotify playlist, featuring artists like Marshmello, Foo Fighters, M83, CHVRCHES, and more.”

To find the playlist, Waze users should navigate to the settings icon and find the option that allows a Spotify account to be connected to the app. Pairing the mobile device to the car’s speakers and then searching for “Forza Horizon 4 – Full Soundtrack” will pull up the playlist in question.

Forza Horizon 4 is now available for the Xbox One and PC.